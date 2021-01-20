Blue Jays Add Springer

The Blue Jays have signed star free agent outfielder George Springer, with Toronto and the three-time All Star agreeing to a deal pending a physical.

The contract is reportedly for six years and US$150 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old Springer was considered one of the premier players available after declining his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros _ the team he has spent his entire seven-year career with _ in October to become a free agent.

The New York Mets and Blue Jays were reportedly the two frontrunners for Springer, with his name being linked to both clubs for weeks.

Springer brings Toronto plenty of playoff experience after reaching the American League Championship Series four seasons in a row, falling just one win shy in 2020 from reaching the World Series for the third time in four campaigns.

Springer, from New Britain, Conn., was selected by Houston 11th overall in 2011, and made his debut in 2014.

He has 174 home runs and 458 RBIs, with a .270/.361/.491 slash line in his career, including career bests of a .292 average with 39 homers and 96 RBIs in 2019.



The Blue Jays went 32-28 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, finishing third in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and the New York Yankees and qualifying for the expanded post-season. They were swept by the AL champion Rays in a three-game wild-card series.



with files from (The Associated Press)