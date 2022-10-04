Blue Jays clinch top wild-card seed, will play first-round series at home

The Blue Jays locked up the spot Monday night when the Seattle Mariners dropped a 4-3 decision to the Detroit Tigers.

The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched the top wild-card seed in the American League and will play their first-round series at Rogers Centre starting Friday.

Toronto defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 earlier in the evening in a rain-shortened game.

Major League Baseball changed the wild-card format for this post-season. Three wild-card teams will make the cut in each league this year along with the three division winners.

The Blue Jays, seeded fourth in the American League, will host the fifth-seeded team either the Mariners or the Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-three series. All games will be played in Toronto.

The winner will advance to play the top-seeded Houston Astros in the best-of-five AL Division Series starting Oct. 11.