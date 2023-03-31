Blue Jays edge Cardinals on opening day

(St. Louis, MO) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth as the Blue Jays edged the Cardinals 10-9 in St. Louis.

Guerrero had a pair of hits and drove in three runs in the victory.

Toronto combined for 19 hits with George Springer accounting for five of them.

Yimi Garcia earned the win in relief, while Jordan Romano locked down his first save.

The Blue Jays open the season at 1-and-0.

Tyler O'Neill and Brendan Donovan each went deep in the loss.

Ryan Helsley was tagged with the blow save and loss.

St. Louis starts the year at 0-and-1.

— with files from MetroSource