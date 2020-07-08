Blue Jays Hold Workouts in Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays resumed summer training camp at Rogers Centre on Tuesday with a pair of workout sessions that came amid the continued uncertainty about the team's present and future plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Few details were available as a planned conference call with manager Charlie Montoyo was pushed to Wednesday and media access to the stadium was postponed a day until Thursday.

Social media did provide a glimpse into the stadium as a photo of the empty ballpark with roof open was posted on the Blue Jays' Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, complete with a ``Home Sweet Home'' caption and a pair of emojis.

Players arrived in town Sunday night via team charter from Dunedin, Fla., and began working out a day later. The Blue Jays' 60-game schedule was released Monday evening but the team still doesn't know where it will play home games this season.

The team has expressed its desire to play at Rogers Centre but as was required for training camp, approval would be needed from the government and health authorities.

There was no word on when a decision might be made. Messages left with the provincial government and the Public Health Agency of Canada were not immediately returned.



with files from (The Canadian Press)