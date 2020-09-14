Blue Jays Roll Over Mets in Buffalo

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu made the early lead stand up, winning his fourth straight decision as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 7-3 Sunday.

Santiago Espinal hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning as the Blue Jays remained a half-game ahead of the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East. Toronto is 3 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay for the division lead.

The Blue Jays won the final two games of their series against the Mets after getting routed 18-1 in Friday night's opener. New York dropped five games below .500 and remains out of the NL playoff field.

Ryu (4-1) allowed one run and eight hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked none. The left-hander retired his final eight batters, fanning four. He has not lost since July 30 against Washington, his second start of the season.

Toronto second baseman Jonathan Villar made the defensive play of the game, leaping to snare Pete Alonso's liner in the eighth.

Gurriel made a sliding catch in left in the first, then connected on the first pitch he saw in the second. His 447-foot drive left the Triple-A ballpark the Blue Jays are using as their temporary home, clearing the high screen in left that's intended to keep balls from landing on neighbouring Oak Street.



with files from (The Associated Press)