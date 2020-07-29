Blue Jays Roll Over Washington

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered, and Tanner Roark gave up one run in five innings against his former team to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Washington Nationals 5-1.

It was the third loss in a row for the reigning World Series champions.

They have scored a total of just four runs during that skid and dropped to 1-4 for the season.

Washington's miscues Tuesday included two outfielders colliding on Guerrero's homer, two errors by Starlin Castro that led to three unearned runs, and just one hit after the third inning. Austin Voth took the loss.

Prospect Nate Pearson will start for the Blue Jays Wednesday night against the Nationals' Max Scherzer.

