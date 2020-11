The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin defense of their World Series title in Colorado on April 1.

ESPN announced the game will be part of an Opening Day quadruple-header broadcast by the network.

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays start things off, followed by the Dodgers-Rockies at Coors Field.

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals will square off in DC, while the Astros and A's play in Oakland.

With files from the Associated Press