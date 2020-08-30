Blue Jays Win Over Orioles

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Hernandez came up with the bases loaded and grounded a single into left field. Pinch runner Santiago Espinal scored easily and Randal Grichuk slid in safely just ahead of the throw by left fielder Mason Williams.

Cole Sulser (1-4), who surrendered a game-ending homer to Grichuk on Friday, issued three walks and Hernandez's hit to take the loss.

Jose Iglesias delivered a go-ahead RBI single on a dribbling infield single in the top of the ninth inning against Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-1).

Ryan Mountcastle hit his first two big league homers for Baltimore, which lost its fifth straight. Mountcastle had three hits to run his average to .393 (11 of 28) since making his major league debut on Aug. 21.

Toronto earned its fourth straight win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games, and Hernandez had two hits to extend his hit streak to 11 games, also a career high. Cavan Biggio extended his on-base streak to 22 games with an RBI single in the fifth inning.



with files from (The Associated Press)