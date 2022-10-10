Blue Sky Competition aims to push student innovation

Post-secondary students can showcase their creativity and innovation, during the ongoing Blue Sky Competition hosted by the University of Windsor EPI Centre.

Students from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College are asked to team up with a group of two to four people, to submit a two-minute video of their innovative idea for solving an existing problem.

Following a virtual semi-final voting round and an in-person finalist viewing event, first-prize winners will win a cash prize of $1,000 and second-prize winners will win $500.

Director of the EPI Centre, Wen Teoh, says there is a lot of excitement from students for this competition.

"This has always been a great competition for anyone to participate and get involved with regardless of the degree you are perusing, this is a great way to think creatively. We started this competition in 2016."

Teoh says many students want to participate in entrepreneurial activities, but don't know where to start.

"This is a way to encourage them to think creatively and think outside of the box. The sky is the limit, we don't require them to make a product or have a business plan for that matter you just have to do some research and have a rational solution and we will judge you based on that."

She says many factors go into judging entries.

"We're looking for how creative the solution is, what the problem is and if you have done any market research or any research at all to see if your potential solutions will work, as well as the quality of the video."

The last day to submit applications is October 17.

Students can apply on the University of Windsor EPI Centre website.