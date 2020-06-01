Bluesfest 2020 Cancelled 

A music event that attracts thousands of people to Windsor's waterfront has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Bluesfest President Rob Petroni has announced that after much consideration, it has been decided to cancel this year's event.

He says they were hoping to see a decline in the pandemic to be able to push the event to labour day weekend, but he believes it is now time to look to the 2021 event.

Refunds will be available for anyone who has already purchased tickets.