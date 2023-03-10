BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program

TORONTO - BMO Financial Group announced a deal Friday to acquire the Air Miles loyalty rewards program from LoyaltyOne Co.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Air Miles president Shawn Stewart called the deal a significant step forward in solidifying the future of the Air Miles program.

"BMO's agreement to purchase the Air Miles business has no impact on Air Miles collectors' reward miles balances or on collectors' ability to collect and redeem Air Miles reward miles," Stewart said in a statement.

Loyalty Ventures Inc., the parent company of LoyaltyOne, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. on Friday.

The BMO deal for Air Miles has been proposed as part of LoyaltyOne's proceeding under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada.