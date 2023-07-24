BnE suspect nabbed by Windsor Police

An arrest has been made following a break-in at a downtown Windsor business.

Police were called to the 100-block of University Avenue West on June 20th after a suspect smashed windows in order to gain entry causing $2,000 in damage.

A 30-year old man was identified and an arrest warrant was issued.

Police say last Friday (July 21), the suspect tried to retrieve his vehicle from impoundment at police headquarters and officers discovered the outstanding warrant and placed him under arrest.

Charges include breaking and entering and possessing break-in instruments.