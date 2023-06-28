Boardwalk at Seacliff Park in Leamington approved to extend 

Seacliff Beach in Leamington will be cleaned and the boardwalk is to be extended.

During Tuesday's meeting, council voted in favour of moving forward with improvements at Seacliff Beach, including extending the boardwalk and beautifying the space.

During the 2023 budget deliberations, $40,000 was approved to extend the existing boardwalk partially to the east towards the pier.

The Town has aquired the Gold Coast property, west of Erie Street, where the associated buildings will be removed and demolished allowing more beach space. A sand sifter will be brought in to clean the area and sand will be moved over to low areas.

The garage located at 399 Erie Street South will also be removed, allowing the boardwalk to connect to the pier at the new pedestrian crossing.

The boardwalk will also be extended from the existing pier. A small section of the new boardwalk does run on private property, however the Town is seeking permission from the property owner to construct it on their property. If the Town receives this approval, a fence will be placed on the east and west side of the Lighthouse cottages to separate their properties from the public beach area.

A small archway or welcome sign has also been approved for the beach.

Council has approved the report, the already approved $40,000 for the extension will be used and $225,000 will be used from the Waterfront Redevelopment Reserve to pay for the remainder of the project.