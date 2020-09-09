Boat and Trailer Stolen from LaSalle Business

LaSalle police are investigating after a boat and trailer were taken from a business on Front Road.

Police say the vessel was situated on the trailer with a tongue lock secured at a business in the 2400 block.

According to police, the boat was taken in the early hours on Saturday September 5 but was not reported to police until September 8.

The boat is described as a 1989, 23 foot, yellow and white, Liberator with the registration #ON3850050.

The name "WORK BITES" can be found on the back of the boat.

The trailer is described as a yellow "Four Winns" dual axle.

