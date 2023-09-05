iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Boat explosion under investigation in LaSalle


AM800-News-Boat-Explosion-On-Location-September-2023

Five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday after a boat exploded at a LaSalle marina.

LaSalle police say seven people on the vessel in the water near the 2300 block of Front Road around 2 p.m. when there was an explosion onboard.

Essex-Windsor EMS and LaSalle fire crews responded quickly and in strong numbers, police say.

The boat did not sink and has only minor damage.

While emergency crews have cleared the scene, the incident remains under investigation.  
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE