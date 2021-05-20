Boat Ramp Hit and Run Under Investigation in LaSalle

LaSalle police are hoping to track down who crashed into a vehicle at the town's boat ramp.

According to a release, a grey Chevrolet Cruz was parked in the parking lot on Laurier Dr. on May 17 between 8am and 2pm.

When the owner returned to the car there was extensive damage to the passenger side headlight, hood and fender.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to LaSalle police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking residents parked in the area during the time of the incident to check dashcam footage for any suspicious activity.