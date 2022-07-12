Boat tours to Peche Island returning

The City of Windsor has announced the return of boat tours from Lakeview Park Marina to Peche Island, after they were paused due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, approximately 1,300 riders enjoyed a trip to and from the island.

Tours are scheduled to begin next week, starting on Monday, July 18, with pre-registration opening this Wednesday.

Officials say it's highly recommended that anyone looking to participate in the tours pre-register.

Tours will be available every Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday (weather permitting) until early October.

They begin each day at 10:00 a.m. with the last ride to the island taking place at 2:00 p.m.

A maximum of six riders can travel each voyage, with up to two trips crossing each hour.

Tours will leave the marina on the hour and return from Peche Island on the half-hour.

The cost for a round trip is $7.75 per person, with the exception of children under the age of three who may ride for free.

Pets and larger personal items like bikes are not permitted due to safety and capacity concerns.

Guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to sign a waiver, review a safety video, and be fitted for a personal flotation device, which is required to wear on the boat.

Anyone interested can reserve a spot by calling 519-255-1161.