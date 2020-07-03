Boaters Following Extended No Wake Zone

So far so good on local waterways.

Windsor Harbour Master Peter Berry says boaters are complying with the extended buffer zone that was put in place last month for boats along the Detroit River.

He says compliance has been 100 per cent from boaters.

Berry says on duty constables have been reaching out and reminding boaters about the extended no wake zone.

"We are seeing the occasional boat that's close to the shoreline but I think the outreach that the communities have done, the agencies have done and the message has really gotten home to most people to stay the 200 feet out," says Berry. "So it's been quite successful."

(Photo courtesy of lauramusikanski)

Berry says the area is still dealing with rising water levels.

"Lake Ontario is down but locally we are still seeing high water levels, historic levels so it's very important that the boating community pay attention to the fact that even a small wake, even a small push of water does matter to the home owner or land owner," says Berry.

The first no wake zone was created last July to reduce damage to properties and infrastructure.

Originally, boats had to be at least 30 metres away from the shoreline unless they were coming in to dock or to fuel.

But last month, the Windsor Port Authority and the City of Windsor extended the buffer zone to 60 metres.