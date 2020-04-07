Boaters Reminded Not to Dock in U.S. During COVID-19 Pandemic

Boaters are being reminded they will not be allowed to dock across the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With boating season set to get underway, the Detroit Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement Friday.

According to the release, the U.S.-Canadian border is closed to all non-essential vehicle traffic and visitors during the pandemic and that includes boaters.

Windsor's Harbour Master Peter Berry confirmed the same rules apply on the Canadian side. Under border restrictions set by the federal government, no one from the U.S. will be allowed to dock in Canada for the forseable future.

Officials have temporarily closed all small boat reporting locations for the duration of the international crisis.