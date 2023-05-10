Boaters reminded to respect the speed limit through LaSalle

Recreational boaters travelling on the Detroit River in LaSalle are being reminded to respect the speed limit.

The speed limit for boats using the Detroit River in LaSalle is 10 km/h.

LaSalle Police Service Senior Constable Terry Seguin says the fine for violating the speed limit is $240.

"Whether it's one kilometre or 20 kilometres over the speed limit, there's one set fine for speeding," he says. "If it gets to the point where it's dangerous, it then could become a criminal offence, it's dangerous operation of a vessel."

The Detroit River running along the Town of LaSalle with Fighting Island and Grassy Island pictured. (Photo courtesy of Google Earth)

Seguin says the speed limit is always 10 km/h along the shoreline within 30 meters of shore.

"That's anywhere in Canada. It's 10 km/ through LaSalle, except for the waterway between Grassy and Fighting Islands," he says.

Seguin says their officers were out patrolling the river this past weekend.

"There was a few warnings that were issued as far as people travelling a little quickly through our waterways but nothing egregious," he adds.

The Town of LaSalle recently tweeted out a reminder to all boaters to respect the speed limit on the Detroit River as the wake from boats causes damage to properties along the shore.