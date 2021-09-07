Bob Probert Ride raffle raises $60,000 for mental health and addictions

A raffle for a 2021 Harley Davidson Road Glide has raised $60,000 towards supporting mental health and addictions programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Usually funds raised through the Bob Probert Ride go towards cardiac support, but the last year and a half has created a real challenge for a lot of people, so hospital staff and the Probert family made a change.

Dani Probert says it just made sense to put the money there based on the past few years.

"Having the mental health and addictions program at HDGH, we see the need," she explained. "The numbers on our end and needing the funds to help out where we can at our place but also Dave Cassidy saw it, and this was a big part of UNIFOR's request because they're seeing it with their people and we're seeing it all around."

Probert says the success of the event is thanks to their strong partnership with UNIFOR, as the 2400 tickets for the draw sold out completely in its second year.

"It was such a huge success and we've been partners with UNIFOR from day one from our first ride. So, Dave didn't hesitate, he made the calls, approved it and they purchased the bike for us this year which was amazing."

While this year's draw focused more on mental health and addictions, Probert says they're still making progress on the Bob Probert Cardiac Centre in Tecumseh as well.

"We're just going to keep raising money for that and once we hit our percentage where the government can kick in and help us out and we can get the shovels in the ground that will be a very exciting day," Probert said.

UNIFOR Local 444 sponsored the purchase of the grand prize for the draw, which took place to help fill the void left by the postponed in-person Ride event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HDGH Foundation and Probert Ride Committee both say they're looking forward to celebrating the10th anniversary in-person Ride on Sunday, June 26, 2022.