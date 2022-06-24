Bob Probert Ride to celebrate a decade of impact for the final time

The Probert Family will be celebrating the final year of the Bob Probert Ride.

The 10th annual ride takes place this Sunday in Essex County.

The Ride will launch from The Ciociaro Club, making its way to the GOAT Lakeshore, Colchester Bar and Grill and Wolfhead Distillery before ending back at the Ciociaro Club.

Dani Probert, widow of Bob Probert, says as much as she loves hosting the event, she knew it was time for the end.

"I love the phone calls, I love knocking on the doors meeting people, that's all great, I just feel it's time to end on a high note. I would hate for things to fizzle after year 10, and I'm not ready to experience that so I'd rather make the call. The family and I sat around the table and we decided this is the year."

She says she thinks Bob would be very proud of the event.

"Bob loved giving back to Windsor-Essex on any capacity, and I'd like to think he's beaming with pride."

Over $1-million has been raised for cardiac and mental health and addictions programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare since the ride started.

This year's event also includes a Classic Car Show, honouring Bob's love for the restoration and collection of historical car relics.

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m., speeches at 10:00 a.m., and kick-stands up at 10:30 a.m.

Bob Probert died in the summer of 2010.