Boblo Island without ferry service until Wednesday says Amherstburg mayor

Residents of Boblo Island are feeling frustrated after the island ferry went out of service around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The ferry is privately operated by Amherstburg Ferry Company, which is owned by Amico Properties, who also owns Boblo Island.

AM800 News reached out for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue, who lives on the island, says the ferry was taken out of service for what was being called 'routine maintenance'.

"But I think it was several of the safety aspects were not in place and it was suppose to be down for a couple of days but it's not, it's going to be down until at least Wednesday. The backup ferry, Transport Canada shut it down because it had not had its safety stuff and I don't think it's repairable."

He says residents have been depending on the goodwill of an island resident who has provided service using their own six person pleasure craft but islanders have to leave their cars behind..

"He operates from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every half hour, on the hour and every half hour, leaving from the mainland side which near the Boblo dock there's a floating dock there, and he brings the people to his own floating dock that he has on the island at his house, drops them off and then they have to walk home."

Prue says the owner of the island purchased another ferry five years ago that has been sitting in dry dock, and he says he hopes enough pressure will be applied on the owner to have it repaired.

"These problems exist because the ferries are ancient. The ferry that is down for repair is 91-years-old and the one that cannot be certified is 96-years-old, and one can only expect that these kind of problems will happen without an updated and newer ferry."

He says in the event of an emergency on the island, the town has a plan in place...

"Transport Canada said they will authorize the small ferry, which is not deemed to be safe, to operate during an emergency. I talked to the fire chief, the fire chief says that he can have a fire truck at the island within normal time frames, ten minutes if there is an emergency. EMS can do the same thing, so can the police."

Prue says there is someone stationed at the dock 24 hours a day, 7 days a week that can facilitate an emergency situation.

He says he plans to bring the issue up with council members on Wednesday night.

"I know surely that some of them have been sending a lot of emails and asking a lot of questions of the Boblo Island ferry company and maybe council will be of mind to do something. I mean it is a private company. It's not run by the town. The only thing the town is involved [with] is that all times the safety aspects must be maintained. And according to police and to the fire chief they are being maintained."

Boblo Island first opened as a unique destination for families in both the United States and Canada in 1898, with the amusement park closing in 1993.

The island now contains 150 homes and another 220 currently for sale on the south end according to Prue.

Residents are required to pay upwards of $5,000 in ferry dues each year for access to the private ferry that operates 24/7, 365 days a year on a 20 minute schedule.