Bobrovsky stars as Panthers down Maple Leafs for 2-0 series lead

TORONTO - Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Anton Lundell, with a goal and an assist, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida.

Ryan O'Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot replied for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.

The best-of-seven series now shifts to Sunrise, Fla., for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Wednesday with the Leafs facing a steep climb.

Up 2-1 following a spirited, chippy first period, disaster struck for Toronto early in the second.

Barkov tied things just 19 seconds in on a shot from well out Samsonov should have stopped for his second goal of the post-season.