BoC expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent this week and continue preaching patience to those eagerly awaiting rate cuts.

The central bank on Wednesday will likely give more clues on how the latest inflation and G-D-P figures will inform its path on interest rates.

The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of one per cent in the fourth quarter, which exceeded economists' expectations and the central bank's forecast.

However, that growth was driven by global factors with strong U.S. spending providing a boost to Canadian exports.

Meanwhile, Canada's annual inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January.

The central bank has been clear that it won't wave the victory flag until inflation is on a sustainable path back to two per cent.

