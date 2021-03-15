Body Discovered in Thames River in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Police are putting a call out to the public for information after a body was found in the Thames River.

Officers were called to the river along Grande River Line in Dover Township Monday morning.

Police say, with the help of Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services, a body was recovered from the water.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.