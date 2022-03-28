The public is being asked for help as OPP work to identify a body found at Crystal Beach in Colchester.

The Essex County Major Crime Unit reports the body of an adult male was found on March 26.

The deceased is described as 6' 1"- 6'5" tall, 180-230 pounds. He had no teeth and black or brown curly hair.

He was wearing a long sleeved navy blue shirt, blue jeans, a black "True Religion" belt, two pairs of socks and black work boots.

Police have not deemed the death suspicious.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.