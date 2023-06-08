Body found confirmed to be missing Windsor woman

The Windsor Police Service has now confirmed that a body, found in a field, is that of a missing 36-year-old woman.

Sahra Bulle was last seen on May 26th.

Her estranged husband, 45-year-old Brian Aaron Marbury was arrested June 5th around 9pm near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and was charged with first-degree murder as significant evidence enabled investigators to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

The body was found in a field in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue on Tuesday as part of an extensive ground search that included the O-P-P's canine unit.

Police say to protect the integrity of the investigation, additional details on the case won’t be released at this time.