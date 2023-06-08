Body found in a field on Windsor's near west-side

A body has been found in a field on Windsor's near west-side.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit says the body of a deceased woman was found in a field in the 1900 block of Northway Avenue Tuesday, June 6th.

Investigators say the discovery was made as part of an extensive ground search that included the OPP's canine unit.

Police say an autopsy has been completed to determine the woman's identity and cause of death.

There's no indication at this point if the body is that of Sahra Bulle.

The 36-year-old Windsor woman has not been seen since May 26th.

Earlier this week Bulle's estranged husband, 45-year-old Brian Aaron Marbury of Michigan, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death.