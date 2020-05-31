iHeartRadio
Body Found in Detroit River

A dead body has been found in the Detroit River, but police have yet to confirm if it is a man who went missing last week.

Windsor Police Service says a body was pulled from the river and brought to shore at the foot of Ouellette Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

A man jumped into the water and disappeared near the same location on May 24 and was the subject of a rescue effort that turned to a recovery mission the following day.

The Major Crimes Branch says no further information will be released until the body is identified and they can notify next of kin.

