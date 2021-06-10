Body of Boater Reported Missing Recovered and Identified

OPP have recovered and identified the body of a boater reported missing in Lake St. Clair near Stoney Point on June 6.

Police say they were were notified by a boater around 10:30 Thursday morning of a body floating in the lake.

Members of the Essex County OPP Marine Unit, Chatham-Kent OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended the scene in the water off of Claireview Drive in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

According to police, the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Harold Todd Howe of Lakeshore.