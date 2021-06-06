Body of Missing Boy Recovered from Lake Erie

The body of an eight-year-old boy has been recovered after an exhaustive search in Lake Erie.

Police were called to an area near Turkey Point around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, after witnesses saw a boy swimming in the lake. According to police, the boy had abandoned a floating raft and never made it back to shore.

Acting Staff Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says members of the Norfolk County OPP searched into the night Saturday and the Underwater Search, and Recovery Unit was called to the scene to help Sunday morning.

Sanchuk announced "with a heavy heart" that the boy's body was recovered 200 yards away from the shoreline of Cedar Drive around 2:30 p.m. Sunday via Twitter.

The identity of the boy will not be released until next of kin are notified, according to Sanchuk.

Sanchuk thanked the OPP's Norfolk detachment, OPP Aviation Services, the Norfolk Marine Unit, paramedics, firefighters, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for their help.

"We'd also be remiss if we didn't take this opportunity to thank the wonderful citizens down at Turkey Point that provided assistance to the family during the time of this tragedy," he added.

Sanchuk says further details will be released when they’re available and declined further comment Sunday, "out of respect for the dead and his family."

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann.