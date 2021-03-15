Body of Missing Leamington Man Found on LaSalle Shoreline

A body recovered on the shoreline in LaSalle has been identified as a Leamington man reported missing earlier this year.

On Sunday, March 14, LaSalle police were called to an area on Front Rd. where human remains had been found.

Essex County OPP were called in to investigate and have confirmed the body to be that of 32-year-old Victor Paz-Lozoya who was last seen on December 31, 2020.

The OPP and the Ontario coroner's office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.