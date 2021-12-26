Body of missing person found in Chatham, Ont. creek

Chatham-Kent police say the body of a missing person has been found in McGregor Creek.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday for a body found in the Chatham waterway.

The body was removed with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Fire Department.

The deceased has been identified as Dakota Gross, who was previously reported missing by family. Next of kin have been notified.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is offering its sincere condolences to Gross's family and friends

Police officials and the family are thanking the public for their assistance and information.

Police say they continue to work with the Coroner’s Office, but at this time his death is not believed to be suspicious.