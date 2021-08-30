Body recovered from Lake Erie

The body of a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie over the weekend has been recovered.

As heard on AM800 News, the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Team was called to the shores of Rondeau Park in Chatham-Kent around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 25-year-old man fell off an inflatable raft and failed to resurface — triggering a search.

Yuriy Zhlobitskyy of Barrie, Ont. was pulled from the water at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and pronounce dead at the scene, according to police.

Provincial police say a post mortem is scheduled for Monday.