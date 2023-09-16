Boil water advisory for consumers of CK Municipal Water Distribution Systems still in effect

CK Public Health is advising that the boil water advisory issued Wednesday, September 13 still remains in effect.

This advisory was issued to all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury.

The advisory includes:

Mint Waterline Association

D&O Waterline Association

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Water Line Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley DS)



As the South Water Treatment Plant system is assisting to feed water to the Wheatley and Tilbury systems through interconnect valves, The Public Utilities Commission is also asking customers served by the South Water Treatment Plant (which includes the communities of Blenheim, Merlin, Coatsworth, Shrewsbury, Rondeau and Erieau) to conserve water until further notice.

Residents are encouraged to call the Water Advisory Line at 519-436-3250, which is accessible 24/7, should they be looking for updates on the advisory status.

Chatham-Kent's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai is advising residents to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes.

Safe bottled water sources can be used for consumption.