Boil water advisory in Northeast Lakeshore

A boil water advisory is in effect in Lakeshore.

The advisory affects the area north of Lakeshore Road 301, east of Tremblay Beach Conservation Area and west of the Thames River.

This area includes Lighthouse Cove Crystal Beach, Laforet Beach and Couture Beach.

Residents are asked to heat their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and once cooled, store it in a clean container and refrigerate until use.

The advisory is in effect in over 550 properties.

Staff in Lakeshore will deliver boil water advisory notices to residents throughout the day.



