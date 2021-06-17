Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Leamington

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Leamington.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued the advisory for some customers serviced by the Wheatley Drinking Water System due to abnormal water sampling results.

The advisory is for portions of Cotterie Park, Silver Avenue, Carr Avenue, Julien Avenue and Mersea Road 2.

The health unit is asking that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.

To date, the health unit says no illnesses have been reported.

---

This boil water advisory affects the following locations within the Municipality of Leamington: