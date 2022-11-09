Boil Water Advisory issued for Wallaceburg Distribution System customers

Chatham-Kent Public Health has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory is for all consumers of the Wallaceburg Distribution System.

According to CK Public Health, the advisory is in place because of a water main break and repairs.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Colby is asking residents to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes.

The advisory will be in place until CK Public Health receives good results from two consecutive sets of samples taken a minimum of 24 hours apart.

The municipality says updates will be provided through the Water Advisory update line, at 519-436-3250.