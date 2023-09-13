Boil water advisory issued to all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems

A boil water advisory has been issued to all consumers of the Chatham-Kent Municipal Water Distribution Systems for Wheatley and Tilbury.

The advisory is in place for:

Mint Waterline Association

D&O Waterline Association

3rd Concession Waterline Association

3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association

KOA Waterline Association

Cedar Inn Water Line Association

Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association

Tecumseh Waterline Association

Tilbury Townline Waterline Association

Leamington (Wheatley DS)

Chatham-Kent's Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai is advising residents to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for domestic purposes.

Safe bottled water sources can be used for consumption.

The reason for the boil water advisory is due to a loss in water pressure through the distribution system.

This advisory measure is in place until Chatham-Kent Public Health receives additional information regarding the water operator.