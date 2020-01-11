Boil Water Advisory Lifted in Wheatley, Parts of Leamington

A boil water advisory has been lifted in Wheatley and parts of Leamington.

The advisory was issued Jan. 8 after water testing showed abnormal results. Chatham-Kent Public Health says further examination by the Ontario Water Testing Centre shows the water is safe to consume.

The town of Tilbury and the surrounding areas of Coutts Line, Mint Line, Dashwheel Road, Baptiste Road, Jeanette's Creek Road, Forbes Line, and Tecumseh Line can were part of the advisory.

It included the area between Tilbury and Wheatley west of Grove Road extending into Essex County.