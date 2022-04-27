BOLO Program takes search for Windsor murder suspects worldwide

The Windsor Police Service hopes the launch of the BOLO Program's Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted list will lead to the arrest of several local suspects.

Three of the four people from this area on the list announced Tuesday involve Windsor police murder investigations, with the suspects believed to have fled the country.

Nouraldin Rabee, who's number-four on the list, is wanted for murder in connection to the Feb. 14, 2018 killing of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier. He was found shot to death in an alley off Church Street near Erie Street.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Windsor police Inspector Andy Randall says using the BOLO Program makes the search transatlantic, worldwide really, which intensifies the awareness of these wanted people.

He says BOLO has taken steps to put notices in the Middle East in the search for Nouraldin Rabee, who is believed to have fled to Egypt.

"If Mr. Rabee is somewhere in the Middle East, or in the U.S., Jordan or Israel, as we believe he has these connections, he could be walking down the street and see himself on a poster. BOLO has also taken the steps to actually translate these wanted posted in various languages and posted them worldwide," says Randall.

He believes this renewed focus allows people who do know where the wanted suspect are to "do the right thing."

"That brings it back to the forefront and hopefully rekindles additional tips," he says. "Each time these things are put out to the media and Crime Stoppers, we always seem to get tips."

At number-14 on the list is Mohamud Hagi, who's wanted for the December 2007 shooting death of Luis Acosta-Escobar.

Acosta-Escobar was gunned down outside of a Pelissier St. bar while trying to intervene in a fight.

A $50,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to his arrest.

At number-18 on the list, Savang Sychantha. He's wanted for murder by OPP in Essex County. A $50,000 reward is being offered. Sychantha is wanted in connection to the 2002 murder of 18-year-old Windsor pizza worker Riad Baroud.

The BOLO Program has placed Yusuf Ali at number-20 on the most wanted list.

He's wanted on a murder charge in connection to the February 2018 killing of 73-year-old Leonard Damm.

BOLO stands for "be on the look out,"a common law enforcement term designating an individual who’s actively wanted.

Click here to view the entire BOLO Most Wanted list.