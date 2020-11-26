Bolts Sign Sergachev to 3-year, $14.4M Extension



The Stanley Cup champion Lightning have re-signed defenceman Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year, contract worth about $4.8 million per season.

The 22-year-old skated in 70 games last season, scoring a career-high 10 goals and finishing with 34 points.

A native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia, Sergachev appeared in all 25 of the team's playoff games, recording 10 points.

The ninth overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Sergachev has appeared in 228 contests over four NHL seasons, with 25 goals and 81 assists for his career.

The former Windsor Spitfire was acquired by the Lightning in 2017 in a trade for Jonathan Drouin with the Montreal Canadiens, with whom Sergachev made his NHL debut and played four games in his first season.

Internationally, Sergachev has represented Russia on a number of occasions, including as part of a bronze medal-winning team at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship and at the 2019 IIHF World Championship where Russia also placed third.

A restricted free agent, Sergachev had just completed his rookie deal in which he was paid an average annual value of $832,000.

with files from TSN