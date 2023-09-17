Bomb threat in the area of courthouse a 'hoax': Windsor police

Windsor police continue to investigate Friday's bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.

Around 3:30 p.m., police received an online call for a report of a bomb threat in the 200-block of Chatham Street East.

Officers quickly coordinated a perimeter and began a search of the area.

Through investigation, officers determined that the area was safe and the bomb call was unfounded.

Investigators have since learned the bomb threat, which is believed to have originated from South America, was determined to be a hoax.

Police say additional security measures will be taken to ensure the safety of all at the courthouse, but did not mention what specific measures would be taken.