Bomb threat near Windsor courthouse under investigation

A bomb threat near Windsor's courthouse is under investigation.

Windsor Police's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.

On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., Windsor Police received an online call for a report of a bomb threat in the 200 block of Chatham Street East.

Officers quickly coordinated a perimeter and began a search of the area.

Through investigation, police determined that the area was safe and the bomb call was unfounded.

The investigation is ongoing on this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.

