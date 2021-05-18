Bonduelle to Fix Awful Odour by the End of the Week

As complaints continue to pile up over an awful smell coming from the Bonduelle plant in Tecumseh, the company has pledged to have the issue resolved by the end of the week.

According to a statement, staff at the plant have been working with engineers for the last number of days to find a solution.

The company believes a pair of aerators in a wastewater treatment basin have malfunctioned with stagnant water likely the culprit of the terrible odour.

Vice President of Operations Rob Anderson says, "We are working ceaselessly to solve this problem," adding, "We are well aware that this situation is a source of inconvenience for the residents of Tecumseh and we apologize for that."

As heard on AM800 Tuesday, the Town of Tecumseh had reached out to the company after hearing from dozens of concerned citizens.

Bonduelle employs nearly 350 permanent staff as well as up to 360 seasonal workers each year.