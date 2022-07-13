Bondy officially enters Essex mayoral race

The mayor's race in Essex is heating up.

Current ward 4 town councillor Sherry Bondy has entered the race.

She has hinted for quite some time about running but officially filed her nomination papers on Wednesday morning.

Bondy has been on council for three terms and says this has been a long time coming.

She says she'd be honoured to represent the residents of Essex.

"I believe I'm responsive and connected, and I got my work boots on. That's one thing that I don't mind, I don't mind getting in the trenches and getting my hands dirty. Really trying to solve those hard issues and ask those hard questions."

She says there are ongoing questions that residents have that she's prepared to get to the bottom of.

"And I'm committed to getting answers. I'm bringing Hydro One to the table, I've been on the ELK file. Those are questions that our residents want answers for and I'm not going to give up. I'm researched, I'm experienced, and I have a lot of energy to offer the residents of this municipality," Bondy said.

(Photo Credit: Taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Bondy says she's helped solve a lot of problems during her time on council, and while she wants to do more fixing, continuing to grow Essex is a priority as well.

"And make Essex a place where people feel welcome and want to make it their home. I want to look at more community centres, more community programs, and I want to look at a roads plan," she continued. "This is something I tried to push through this term and we couldn't do it, let's get a five-year roads plan so that the residents know when their road is going to be done and what condition their road is in."

She praised the work of the previous council and administration for the work completed, but believes a strong foundation at the table is needed moving forward.

"Treating all of council fairly, and treating all of our residents fairly. That's one thing that I think we've lacked, we've shown favouritism in the council chambers, and no matter who is sitting with me in the council chambers come this fall I believe we all need to be treated fairly and equally. And that's something I'm committed to," Bondy stated.

Current mayor Richard Meloche is also running.

He was appointed mayor earlier this year after Larry Snively resigned.

At this time, there are no other candidates seeking the seat.

The municipal election is October 24.

Candidates have until August 19 to file their nomination papers.