Book of Condolences now available at Windsor city hall for Queen Elizabeth II

The City of Windsor is remembering Queen Elizabeth II.

A Book of Condolences is now ready for the public to sign at city hall.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the book is located in the lobby at city hall and will be available this week from 8:30am until 4:30pm.

"Every day this week we have a table set up with a beautiful picture of her majesty and we will have a full police honour guard that's also present at the table as a sign of respect for the longest serving monarch in British history," says Dilkens. "What we're going to do is once the week ends, we're going to take all of the pages that form part of this book, we're going to have them bound, we're going to make a copy for our own archives here in the city but then we're also going to send the official copy, the original to the Governor General's office in Ottawa."

He says city residents want to pay their respects.

"We have been overwhelmed with people contacting city hall saying, how can I lend me voice and sign a book of condolences and express sympathy on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," he says.