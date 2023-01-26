Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted-traveller plan will work

WASHINGTON - Canada and the United States are laying out the details of their new bilateral workaround for the Nexus trusted-traveller system.

The biggest change, to take effect in the spring, will allow U.S. border agents to interview Nexus applicants at select Canadian airports before boarding a U.S.-bound flight.

That will happen only after applicants take part in a separate, appointment-only interview with Canadian agents at a Nexus airport enrolment centre.

The Canada Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are urging travellers to allow extra time for the U.S. interview, which will not require an appointment.

A new enrolment centre staffed by officials from both agencies is also being set up in Ogdensburg, N.Y., near the Prescott, Ont., land entry point south of Ottawa.

Eligible airports where passengers can pre-clear U.S. customs are in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.