Border Chambers of Commerce join calls for removal of ArriveCan

The local Chamber of Commerce, alongside a coalition of chambers representing border communities across the country, are joining the calls for the federal government to suspend use of the ArriveCAN app.

Windsor-Essex Regional CEO Rakesh Naidu says the border measures are not only slowing down border crossings, but they're also having a deterrent effect on visitors from America.

US visits through land ports are still down significantly across the country, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Stats Can reports border crossings from the United States in June 2022 were little more than half the number made in June 2019, and that tourism spending in Canada is still more than a third below pre-pandemic levels.

Naidu says it's a cause of concern for them, local businesses and local employers.

"Including large employers like Caesars which are still not seeing the same number of US clients as pre-pandemic. It's not serving any purpose, it's causing delays at the border, so it's time for it to be scrapped and for businesses to resume normal business and be able to cross the border in a normal way," he said.

Wait times at land border crossings have lengthened by up to two hours since 2019, despite traffic being cut in half and bridge authorities attribute this entirely to restrictions and the ArriveCAN app.

Additionally, the average processing time for arriving passengers at airports has increased by 400%.

Naidu says when ArriveCAN was introduced it had its purpose and there was a need for it then, but it's just not effective in its current form.

"We find that a lot more people are vaccinated or have developed immunity," he continued. "And on the other side keeping this on and asking for just the first two shots, which in most of the cases would've happened about a year or so back, it has lost its effectiveness and it doesn't serve any purpose."

He says following this announcement, they plan to get the message on the radar of area MPs as well as the government itself.

"We'll be sending it to the various ministries in the federal government and try to get their attention. We are also working with a network of chambers in Ontario, and also chambers throughout Canada. We're hoping that this gets the attention and some action is taken promptly."

The group of border chambers currently includes the Vallee Chamber of Commerce in New Brunswick; the Amherstburg, Fort Frances, Windsor-Essex Regional, Greater Kingston, Sarnia Lambton, and Greater Niagara Chambers of Commerce in Ontario; and the Crystal City & District Chamber of Commerce in Manitoba.

All have called upon the Government of Canada to lift the restrictions and cease the use of the ArriveCAN app for the benefit of their communities and their local economies.